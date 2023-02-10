Fall beers at Birdsong Brewery

Birdsong is also releasing a sour this Thursday, that is perfect for Fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is officially here! Charlotte breweries are busy releasing their Fall craft brews. Today, Birdsong Brewing will release its coffee-infused brew called Wake Up Porter which is among many delicious fall brews you can enjoy.

Wake Up Porter is a seasonal coffee vanilla porter that is brewed with coffee beans from Central Coffee Co. Other delicious fall brews include the Lazy Pale Ale, the Cranberry Cozy which will release on Thursday, and the Party Starter.

On Saturday, September 23 there will be an exciting Fall Event At Birdsong Brewing. They will have Nitro Wake Up Porter on tap, plus Team Rose Bread will be on location 12 - 2 p.m. for a pop-up featuring Cinnamon Rolls made with Wake Up Porter.

For more information on everything that Birdsong Brewing has on tap. you can visit them online at birdsongbrewing.com or follow them on their social media @birdsongbrewing.

