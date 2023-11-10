Fall home improvement trends, sponsored by NAPA, DAP, Lowe’s Home Improvement

HGTV Host Chip Wade Shares DIY Ideas, Products, and Inspiration to Upgrade Your Home for The Season

Fall is here- and that means time to refresh, update and upgrade our homes to welcome in the shorter days and cooler weather. But how do we keep up with trends and make our home an oasis even as the seasons change?

There is no one better to help us achieve all we aspire to in terms of home improvement than HGTV’s Chip Wade! Chip is here to make your to-do’s easier… and even have some fun while you’re at it!

Atlanta native Chip Wade has building in his blood. Coming from a long line of experienced carpenters and woodcraftsmen, Chip began working with his father at an early age – and over the years developed an interest in design, carpentry, landscaping and renovation. Chip transitioned into media in 2007, lending his carpentry skills to the Atlanta team of HGTV’s Designed to Sell. Since then, Chip has appeared on HGTV’s Curb Appeal: The Block, Ellen’s Design Challenge, HGTV’s Showdown, HGTV’s Design Star, HGTV’s Wise Buys, Oprah, and CNN.

