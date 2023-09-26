Fall menu items at The Bottle Tree

Try the delicious Pakora and Scallops

Fall is in the air which means fall menu changes are on the horizon. Chef Kyle Gaddas of The Bottle Tree in Belmont, NC joined Charlotte Today to share a little sneak peak at the taste of the upcoming season. Chef made Pakora and Scallops with fresh wild scallops, local vegetable pakora, carrot puree, charred onion puree, Korean chili flakes, gran riserva olive oil.

The Bottle Tree serves globally inspired dishes made with seasonal North Carolina farm-driven ingredients. They have a great beverage program made up of craft cocktails, craft beer, and world-class wines that complement the food. They have indoor dining as well as an outdoor patio perfect for those fall evenings. and they serve dinner Tuesday through Saturday and brunch on Sundays.

Piedmont Farmstead is a a full-time natural regenerative farm and homestead (Farm-stead) in Dallas, NC, run by Mike and Kristina. Their produce is grown year-round free from contaminates, synthetic chemicals, or pesticides. They are an incredible partner of The Bottle Tree and we look forward to showcasing the beginning phase of their fall produce.

For more information, visit their social media @thebottletree_nc or their website thebottletreenc.com.

