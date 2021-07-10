Family fun at Great Wolf Lodge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The smell of pumpkin spice and apple cider donuts is in the air signaling that fall is officially here! As we gear up for fall travel and everyone’s spooky holiday Halloween, many families are beginning to look for safe and convenient and close to home ways to celebrate. For all your questions, the Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman is here with the latest on a great location.
The Travel Mom is at Great Wolfe Lodge where the family fun is endless. The centerpiece attraction at every Great Wolf Lodge is the expansive indoor water park and you know families love water slides! Great Wolf offers some of the most amazing water fun for the entire family. They have a tandem tube ride and four stories of fun. Four stories of exhilarating, fast-water fun take you through swiftly banking turns and steep pitches in our tandem tube ride. The perfect take on a trip for two, the Alberta Falls water slide takes you right outside the building and back in again before your final drop into the plunge pool. Also enjoy perfectly sized water slides for the kids. This play pool is filled with perfectly sized water slides your little ones will adore. Gentle slopes and tiny dips and turns make these the go-to attractions for the “under 52 inches” set. Surf’s up! Catch a wave and splash and play as the swells sweep in from the five-foot deep end to the zero-depth-entry shallows. Wave pools are a fun family vacation favorite for kids of all ages.
And don’t forget they have a ropes course , miniature golf everything for every family member to have an incredible time. Get ready for Howl-o-ween! It's a super scary time filled with scary stories, trick or treat trails and loads of arts and crafts. the Travel Mom says “Your family can save up to 30% on 2 nights or more by December 3rd, simply by entering the code word “More Fun” to GreatWolf.com. Make sure you double check with their website.. And as an added bonus The Travel Mom is giving away a Vacation getaway to the Great Wolf Lodge location of your choice. ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A 2-night stay for a family of four . Accommodations in a family suite and 4 Wolf Passes. Enter by visiting the www.thetravelmom.com or @thetravelmom on IG/FB/Twitter. But hurry the time and offer wont last. Good luck!