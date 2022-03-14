Family fun for Spring Break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring break is here and parents are wondering how to keep their kids entertained during the break. Sarah Crosland, author of “100 things to do in Charlotte before you Die” has some ideas that families are going to love.
Five Fun Spring Break Day Trips for the Family
- Watch horses and eat in a classic dinner at Tryon International Equestrian Center.
- Spend an afternoon at Schiele Museum of Natural History in Gastonia and stop in Belmont on the way back for a visit to the Cotton Candy Factory and Twisted Sugar cookies.
- Pack a picnic to enjoy on top of a waterfall at South Mountain State Park.
- Enjoy a day on the lake at Lake Lure where you can rent kayaks, paddleboards, and even pontoon boats followed by burgers on the water at the Lakehouse restaurant.
- Get up close with the animals at Lazy 5 Ranch, then stop by Mooresville's Alino for pizza and gelato on your way home.
Pick up her book "100 things to do in Charlotte before you Die."