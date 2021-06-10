Family Halloween fun at Sweet Spot Studio

Decorate cookies and cake pops for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is here which means it’s time to get festive for Halloween! Looking for things to do with your kids? Check out Sweet Spot Studio. They feature classes that are fun for the entire family.

Right now you can paint your own cookies. Regular or gluten free, the pack includes 4 mini sugar cookies with assorted faces, an edible paint palette, and brush.

There's also a DIY Cake Pop Kit.

Each kit includes 6 cake pops, 3 white rounds, and 3 sculpted pumpkins. You will be able to decorate them using black candy melts and sprinkles. Instruction card and stand included.

Plus a favorite fall treat. 3 pack mini hot cocoa bombs. Their hot cocoa bombs are a little bit smaller, but tested perfectly for sweetness and flavor with 8 oz of milk. They use specialty black cocoa powder in their mix, and edible glitter for the perfect spooky cup of hot cocoa.

They are presented in a sturdy macaron box, and make the perfect sweet gift for Halloween. Colors may vary, but each box will include the ghost, and 2 rounds.

This item is gluten free