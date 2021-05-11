Farmville is back and better than ever

If you spent any part of the last decade playing FarmVille on Facebook, you might be excited to learn that FarmVille 3 was just released for mobile and MacOS.

The original game has been reimagined and become more modern. The characters are more relatable and there are more exotic animals to care after. The game is beautifully animated in 3D which really makes everything come to life. There will be more weather patterns, interactive farming co-ops and diverse characters.