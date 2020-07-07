Farro salad with bell peppers and olives

1 cup Italian pearled farro, rinsed 4 cups water 1 orange bell pepper, seeded and diced 1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced 3 green onions, ends trimmed, white and green part thinly sliced 1 large garlic clove, minced ¼ cup black olives (preferably oil-cured), pitted and chopped 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, more if needed 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, more if needed Salt, to taste Freshly ground black pepper, to taste Add the water to a medium saucepan and salt it generously. Bring the water to a boil. Add the farro and reduce the heat to a strong simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes. Drain the farro under cold water to cool.

Add the drained farro to a large bowl and toss with the diced bell peppers, green onions, garlic, and black olives. Whisk together the lemon juice and olive oil in a small bowl and add to the farro mixture. Toss to combine and add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Taste the salad and add more lemon juice and olive oil as needed. Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving to allow the flavors to meld.