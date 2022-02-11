Fashivly can help you find your personal style

They create a customized plan for you with links to buy the items

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fashivly is an online personal styling experience that solves the problem of getting dressed everyday! They ask clients detailed information including what they do, wardrobe goals, photos of themselves, and fashion inspiration. Their industry-experienced stylists then find and assemble head-to-toe accessorized looks based on their lifestyle, body type, budget, and style goals. Clients receive their personalized digital looks with shoppable links straight to their inbox. No meetings to schedule, no follow-ups, and no pressure to buy; we're removing most of the barriers people have with working with a personal stylist and the best part is it's accessible to almost anyone with our Five Look style guide starting at $59.

Ashlyn Greer, Founder of Fashivly stopped by Charlotte Today and created a style guide for our host Mia! Greer used what Mia told her about her personal style, style inspiration accounts, and Mia's Instagram to create a look book including links to order items.

