Fast burn challenge

Author Dr. Ian Smith helps us successfully lose weight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The author of the #1 New York times bestselling book Clean and Lean has done it again. Dr. Ian Smith's books ‘Shred’, ‘Super Shred’, and ‘The Clean 20’ have helped many obtain a better lifestyle. His new book ‘Fast Burn’, is designed to help with this nation's weight gain because of the pandemic.

After more than a year of staying home during the pandemic, how do people get rid of the Covid 15? Dr. Smith says he doesn't want to criticize people for gaining weight. Smith says it's been a very unconventional year. If weight gain is the worst thing that has happened to you, then we can deal with that. Fast Burn is a 9-week program where every week is completely different. Dr. Smith says he wrote the book from the standpoint of the user. He thought about all the things people complain about on a weight loss program and tested the book before it was published. Dr. Smith says of the two thousand people he communicated with on Facebook, the average weight loss was 15 -17lbs. Smith says people lowered their blood pressure, cholesterol levels, their blood sugar levels and they gave him feedback. Dr. Smith's plan allows you to have alcohol, pasta, pizza and more. Dr. Smith says he teaches us how to eat some of the foods we've enjoyed but in a way that is healthy.

Not all fat is bad.. so what is good fat versus bad fat? Dr. Smith says, first of all, we need to have fat. Dr. Smith says fats are a macronutrient…there is fat, there is protein, there are carbs, and we need each one of them in large supply on a daily basis. Where are you getting your fats from? Dr. Smith says the fats you want to consume are unsaturated fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats those are the good fats. The fats you want to reduce are called saturated fats. The fats you want to avoid are trans fats. Dr. Smith says manufacturers may not put trans fat on the label instead it may say hydrogenated oil or partially hydrogenated oils, so if you see those terms that means there is trans fats and you want to avoid them.