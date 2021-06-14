Grills, rubs, and man cave accessories for dad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BLACKLION is your source for Father's Day gifts. They have a great selection of handmade cutting boards, grills and rubs from Green Mountain.

Dads will also love a recliner. Recliners don't look so heavy and overstuffed anymore. BLACKLION carries beautiful leather recliners where dad can relax.

You can also take a small room in your house and make dad a man cave. Give it a tailored and masculine feel. Include a snack bar for dad, too.

And the best way to get to dad's heart is through his stomach. Mix and match some poppy cock. It's a great gift for small kids especially to put together for dad.

