Get dad a new plant for Father's Day

Pike Nursery has plenty of options that make the perfect gift for dad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun and unique gift for your dad this Father's Day, get him a plant from Pike Nursery! They have plenty of rough and tough plants he will love.

First is the Cast Iron Plant. It tolerates any light condition and will grow year-round.

Next is the Dragon Tree. It can reach 6 feet tall indoors. It likes bright, indirect light and a large pot for it's roots. Make sure to water it once a week.

Then we have the ZZ Plant which is for people that do NOT have a green thumb! It tolerates any light condition, and only requires water every 2-3 weeks.

Next is the Snake Plant which is another plant that is hard to kill. They can thrive on any light condition and only needs watering once a month.

Then is the Spider Plant which is great for a hanging basket. It needs bright indirect sunlight and you can water it every 1-2 weeks.

Last is an aloe plant which is great to help with sunburns. It needs bright indirect light and only needs water every 3-4 weeks.