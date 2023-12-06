Father’s Day is around the corner

Fun gift ideas for Dad's big day: Father's Day, June 18th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tired of getting Dad the old traditional Father’s Day gifts? Well get ready for some exciting gift ideas for Father’s Day - from event planner, Jennifer Bishop.

Bishop has over 15 years of event planning experience, and some great ideas on how to celebrate the Dads in your life (your dad, your spouse or partner, friends who are fathers, or father-figures). Forget the tie, get him gifts he actually wants: coffee, his favorite snack, or if he likes to cook some new seasoning.

Get away from the traditional gifts and do something silly like customized golf balls with his face on them or get his favorite golf snack for him to take with him on the course. “Here are some amazing gift ideas you can surprise dad with” says Bishop. A party doesn’t have to be elaborate, just something so he knows how special he is to you. For more great ideas visit on Instagram @jleighevents.

