Favorite Falls Finds sponsored by Limor Media

Today we are talking from must-have beauty products to must-try seasonal flavors. We are joined by lifestyle contributor Limor Suss and she is here to share three her favorite finds for fall. Let’s start with a seasonal refresh for our skin. “I recommend you try Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream” says Suss. Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream is a weightless, gel-cream formula that hydrates, smooths and balances the look and feel of dehydrated skin.

Moving on to mealtime, we all know how busy fall can get. An easy way to get meals on the table is with Dorot Gardens. Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking. “We don’t want to forget a delicious drink you can make at home “ says Suss. Discover your new favorite coffee creamers and cold brews – Nut Pods. Nut Pods are helping more coffee drinkers become coffee lovers. This product is a great plant-based healthier creamer option because it is very low in added sugars (the original flavor has no added sugars), low in fats, and has a similar mouthfeel to half and half! For more information visit Limor.tv or follow her on Instagram @Limorsuss

