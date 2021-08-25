FDA approves first covid vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earlier this week, the FDA approved the Pfzier vaccine for Covid-19.
Dr. Karla Robinson and Dr. Rob Robinson are the Urban Housecall Doctors. They say the FDA approval means data has shown that the vaccine is safe and effective. They say the vaccine will help protect you from getting covid-19, and reduces health risks if you are exposed to covid. Dr. Rob Robinson says it stands to reason that more people may get vaccinated, due to the FDA approval.
The Housecall Doctors also say to look for mandated vaccinations coming down the pipeline from employers. They expect that to become more common.