CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man who was hurt in a massive jet ski explosion is opening up for the first time since the horrific accident.

Back in June, Bill Edwards was taken to a hospital after a jet ski blew up on Lake Norman near Great Point Drive.

"I was thrown from the explosion anywhere from 10 to 12 feet in the air landing unconscious in the debris face down in the water," he added.

Edwards said he received multiple stitches, some lacerations, a displaced hip, multiple bruises and fractures on his face.

"I had a blast to the eye socket so the orbital eye socket had multiple fractures," he said.

NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton spoke with the man about two weeks after the horrific incident.

Edwards remembers how he was having difficulties getting the jet ski to start.

"[My son Will] was visiting. He was out on our screened porch watching me and I heard him yell, 'what's wrong dad?' I yelled back up to him it won't start," he said.

"Click once and it doesn't come on?" Walton asked.

"Right," Edwards responded.

"Then you're just kind of bobbing in the water," Walton asked.

"Yup," Edwards said.

It was after he clicked the start button twice when he said the jet ski exploded.

"That's the last memory I have," Edwards said. "It was almost simultaneously with that button being pushed the lights just went out. I guess the sheer explosion knocked me unconscious."

Edwards was rushed to Lake Norman Hospital, then airlifted to CMC Main's trauma unit. Fast forward two weeks, Edwards hopes to get his stitches removed next Thursday.

"Would you say you're lucky?" Walton asked.

"I would say I'm very lucky," Edwards said. "It could've turned out a lot worse that's for sure."

© 2018 WCNC