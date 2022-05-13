Festa Italiana returns to Charlotte

Dr. Voci says “thank you to the community and all partners for the opportunity to present ST ANTHONY FOUNDATION OF CHARLOTTE’S Cultural and Humanitarian Charity Event called Festa Italiana . It’s the 17th FESTA ITALIANA Charlotte 2022 event, which every year showcases the very best of Italian Culture, Food, Prosecco, Wine, PERONI Beer, and Live Stage Entertainment, for the Charlotte community. At the same time, the FESTA educates the community about the special needs of intellectually and physically challenged people. We have a combine mission of cultural and humanitarianism. We do it to help sweet people with special intellectual and physical needs at Nevins Center. Nevin center for 63 years has helped nearly 150 people every day with social skills, job and computer skills, and artistry and dance. We have bought them Vans, Roofs, HVAC Units, Computers, Nature Trail, and this year totally refurbished facilities and equipment for physical, mental, and job skills with their Building Stronger Project. The food is the very best. We will have about 600 People enjoying twelve restaurants/caterers/markets/retailers and 15 chefs serving Charlotte's best Italian Cuisine, Risottos, Pastas, Special Sicilian Meatballs, Napolitano Wood Fired Pizza on site by The Caminiti Family’s Famous Brooklyn South and Novanta Pizzerias with Siler Chapman’s Famous King of Fire Oven. FESTA Exec Chef Majid Amoorpour, will again make his Famous FESTA 3 Foot Risottos: Saffron Seafood, Vege, and Risotto di Nero. Sicilian cannoli, this year will be by Festa Exec. Chef Taylor Kasti of Tayste Catering, who will also be doing all the pastas and meats. Plus Continuous 6 hours of wonderful live stage entertainment. For more information visit FestaItalianaCharlotte.org.