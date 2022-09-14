Festival in the Park is this weekend

It's a week earlier than usual, but the same exciting festival

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beloved Festival in the Park is back this year with the same event you know and love, and some exciting additions! The festival is one week earlier than normal this year which will be this coming weekend, September 16th through September 18th.

Festival in the Park features expanded food and beverage options - including beer and wine for the first time in Festival's 58-year history. This year there will be sit and sip areas as well as drinks on the go for guests to enjoy.

There are four performance stages with On The Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band - headlining on main stage Saturday evening.

More than 200 artists will be featured, which is double the number of visual artists from 2021. If you'd like to find more information and attend Festival in the Park, go to Festivalinthepark.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.