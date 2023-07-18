FICO’s Score a Better Future – sponsored by Fico

The nation's top credit scoring company is literally 'kicking' off a unique campaign to improve the financial education of consumers. Joining us today is FICO Chief Marketing Officer, Nikhil Behl. FICO is teaming up with world famous Chelsea Football Club to educate and inspire the young and old consumer. As Chelsea returns to the United States for a special summer tour, FICO is combining their with the team as part of the “ Fields of Financial Empowerment” campaign .

This program will help so many young and older adult and possibly change the trajectory of their lives for the better. “We are partnering together to raise financial literacy and excitement for financial education through the “Score A Better Future” financial education program focusing on FICO Scores” says Behl. FICO is the industry-standard for credit scores; FICO Scores are used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders. It’s important that consumers understand how FICO Scores impact everything from home loans to credit cards. He adds “we are looking forward to educating the public through credit education workshops in the cities where Chelsea will be playing during the tour. Here is a sample of what you’ll learn about FICO & Financial & Fundamentals: