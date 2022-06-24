FidoAlert and TabbyAlert are free services for lost pets

These programs work like Amber Alert but for lost pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, FidoAlert and TabbyAlert are FREE nationwide pet alert networks that connect you to thousands of local Pet Finders in your area to bring your lost dog or cat home safe and sound.

First you need to register your pet on either FidoAlert.com or TabbyAlert.com. You’ll get a unique Fido ID & FREE customized pet tag. A QR code and ID makes it simple for your pet’s finder to report them as safe and found.

When your pet is lost, you will trigger a FidoAlert or a TabbyAlert. They text your pet’s photo in a digital flier to every member of the alert network within a few miles of your pet’s lost location.

When your pet is found, you and your emergency contacts receive a text message that your lost pet has been found with the finder's first name and phone number.

