Vote on who should be named "Top Dog," and help raise money for the American Lung Association's initiative to defeat Lung Cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fido’s Force is a friendly fundraising competition to raise money for the American Lung Association’s initiative to defeat Lung Cancer. In this competition, dogs are nominated to be the ‘Top Dog’ and people can donate to vote for which pup they think deserves this title. The funds will go to the American Lung Association. You can vote until 4pm on May 21st.

Then head to Skiptown on May21st to find out who is the winner at their Barks & Bluegrass Benefit. There will be live music, dogs running around, and a fundraiser! Plus there will be great food trucks and vendors for you to check out. There will also be a chance to win a 1 year Skiptown membership!

For more information on the event and to vote, head online to FidosForceCharlotte.org.

For more on the event itself, check out Skiptown’s website Skiptown.io.

You can find the American Lung Association on social media. Facebook is @LungNC and Instagram is @AmericanLungAssociationCLT.

