Move over "Fielding Season" we're heading into "Cuffing Season"

Relationship Coach, Jennifer Hurvitz talks dating in 2023, and what you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for dating Apps to heat up!

As we move out of "Fielding Season" and into "Cuffing Season." On Tuesday's show, Relationship expert, Jennifer Hurvitz broke down the difference between the two..she's tells us both have certain kind of vibe and both play a significant role in dating.

For many people the holidays can be tough: consequently, leading many people into these dating seasons. Not sure what they are? You're not alone. According to Hurvitz - Fielding Season means exactly as it sounds, and centers around “Playing the Field”. This is the time dater hook up without intentionality of a long term commitment. “They are simply playing the field” says Hurvitz. Here is how to identify Fielding Season

FIELDING SEASON:

● Fielding season is from late May to early September, during which time...people like to keep it cool and play the field.

● People are not looking for committed relationships. They want to chill and have a casual relationship.

● People want to socialize more after a long winter, so get outside and play!

● There's an increase in socializing and a higher chance of meeting off the dating apps.

● Blame it on the weather ,but higher temps bring higher numbers of daters.

● It's the perfect time to find a partner and get outdoors, which is the opposite of Cuffing Season!

“Cuffing Season is the opposite of Fielding Season. It is like the Big Game of dating” says Hurvitz. "Cuffing" is a term based on the idea of getting "handcuffed" or "tied down" to one partner. It refers to when people get into relationships during the colder months of the year, even though they ordinarily wouldn't be interested in a commitment. In short, Cuffing Season is a Hallmark holiday that lasts five months. The pressure that comes from family expecting you to be in a relationship, as well as the messages we receive from social media, advertisers, and television, suggest that something is off if you're not in a relationship. When the end of the year starts inching closer and temperatures begin to drop, the urge to have someone to snuggle up with in front of a fireplace has never been stronger. Hurvitz says, "...now you know....hi, welcome to cuffing season!"

CUFFING SEASON

● It's almost here, so start planning those first dates.

● It's like the Draft for the best "team."

● Cuffing season relationships should be short-term and temporary so you can "get cuffed" and partnered up for the Busiest season of Dating: The Holiday Season!

● Most importantly, this season is about communication: Discuss what type of relationship you want to avoid potential heartbreak.

● Most couples begin to "cuff off" or pair off in the late fall and early winter months and then stay together during the springtime.

● Looking for partners to spend the holidays with and cold winter months before breaking up again in the spring just in time for Fielding