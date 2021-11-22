Find out how Fifth Third Bank is helping small businesses

See how Fifth Third's new locations are helping the community

Fifth Third Banks wants to help small businesses in our community. Michelle Harley, Regional Retail Manager, says there are new locations in and around Charlotte with welcoming features. They include Eastway Crossing, Myers Park, Waverly and Blakeney opening before the end of the year.

Fifth Third Bank is also supporting shop small Saturdays. Harley says their core is reinvesting into the community. As they expand and grow, the new branches can serve and support the community.

Dante Wilkerson, Branch Manager, Uptown, says small business owners run into staffing challenges, lack of financing and business knowledge. Fifth Third's staff is ready and well versed in solutions for the small business owners.