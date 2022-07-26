Fifth Third Announces Neighborhood Investment Program to Transform Historic West End

Ralphine Caldwell from LSC Charlotte and Joel Dancy from Fifth Third speak on what makes this investment so unique

According to Fifth Third, Fifth Third Bank and Enterprise Community Partners announced the establishment of a neighborhood program to support and revitalize the Historic West End community. The Neighborhood Investment Program spans over three years with a focus on the Historic West End Community, LISC Charlotte and cross-sector collaborations.

Ralphine Caldwell, executive director of LISC Charlotte, which partners with local organizations on a range of programs and investments, said her organization will use the funds to initiate several segments in a collaborative community plan inclding: Support for small and commercial businesses, training and education for Historic West End homeowners, expanded support of the Westside Community Land Trust, and a collaboration with For the Struggle, Historic West End Partners and West Side Community Land Trust.

