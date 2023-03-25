Fight for Air Climb Charlotte!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fight For Air Climb is an annual climb benefiting the American Lung Association. Here with more is 9 year volunteer & participant, Kim Wilhelm. “My connection to the event and organization is a personal one.” “My mom was diagnose and later passed away from lung cancer.” “The incident sparked my interest to get involved with the American Lung Association,.” “I have participated for 9 years and raised more than $20,000 to help fight against lung cancer” says Wilhelm.

The Fight For Air Climb raises funds to end lung disease (lung cancer, COPD, asthma). Participants will climb 800 steps at Truist Field. There will be plenty of people out there in support of a worthy cause. The money raised at Fight For Air Climb will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to defeat lung cancer, champion clear air, improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families, and create a tobacco-free future. Over past 12 several years, the Fight for Air Climb events have raised more than $71 million to support the mission of the American Lung Association. For more information or to register or donate visit ClimbCharlotte.org