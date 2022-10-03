CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Fight for Air climb is an unique event dedicated to helping those who suffer from lung disease. Here with more is Jennifer Hall Exec director of the American lung Association here in North Carolina.

The Fight for Air climb is an event where people weave up and downstairs to demonstrate the importance of lung health. Jennifer says “the event is important because if you can’t breathe nothing else matters.” The American lung association is dedicated to healthy and clean lungs. The fight for air climb captures the sentiment of the association . You do not need to be an elite athlete to participate. There are number of ways to participate on your own or join a friend or join a team to experience the air climb.., You can register by visiting and the event is march 26th, 8 am at Truist Field.