Ways to save for a financial emergency

Carve out time to talk about money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If the covid pandemic taught us anything, it's to be prepared for the unexpected, and that includes our financial plan. Bernadette Joy is the founder of Crush Your Money Goals.. a financial education company that helps people with their money goals. Joy says the pandemic is a good reminder to be prepared when it comes to your finances.

Her first tip when it comes to finances is to carve out time to talk about money. She and her husband sit down one Sunday afternoon a month to review their finances and how they're doing.

Joy's next tip is to decrease the number of accounts you have to track. She says to keep no more than 4 bank accounts.

The last tip is a hard one. Give yourself a severance plan. Save money so if you lose your job, you have your own severance plan. This should be enough to cover your bills for 30 days.