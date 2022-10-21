Find a Financial Advisor

Merrill Lynch makes it easy to find an advisor that's right for you

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Market volatility, looming economic conditions and people’s own financial complexities have left Americans in need of more financial advice and guidance. Here with more is Jen Auerbach-Rodriguez Financial Expert with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

A recent survey found that affluent Americans are seeking help around a wide variety of financial topics, with younger investors needing the most assistance. Many affluent Americans are looking for advisors to support them in managing investments, managing the financial planning implications of those investments and saving for retirement. However, one-third of affluent American’s surveyed don’t currently work with a financial advisor, with nearly one-quarter saying they don’t know how to find the right advisor. Americans Crave Financial Advice – 22% Are Still Looking for the Right Advisor Fit

As Americans navigate economic uncertainty and a pandemic-stricken era, it is more important than ever for them to have access to financial guidance that meets their unique needs and preferences, enabling them to build wealth and achieve financial well-being. Most people don’t how to make a start or begin to ask the right questions. They may feel intimidated, not having someone in their family that has paved the way or provided a blueprint of how to work with an advisors is another roadblock people must combat. “Communities of color are especially severely impacted when it comes to finding and trusting a Financial Advisor to meet their needs." Auerbach-Rodriguez goes on to say “Merrill Lynch has implemented a tool call Merrill Advisor Match that helps in the process."

Merrill Advisor Match is a more personalized way to choose a financial advisor. All you do is answer a few questions, based on your answer several advisor will be provided for you.