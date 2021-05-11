Find a trendy coat for the season without breaking the bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the time of year where we are reaching for a coat, so Rachel Brown, Queen City Chic, highlights this year’s on-trend coat styles. The bonus: you can stay bundled and chic while not breaking the bank as each style is $40 or under.

As you clean out your closet and make room for the new ones, please consider donating your new or LIKE-new coats to the 704 Coat Drive presented by Charlotte Mechanical, benefitting the local Salvation Army. Next Friday, Nov. 12, swing by the parking lot of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille between 8a and 4p for Zip-Up Day, a drive-through style donation event. You’ll be greeted with free food, music, mascots, a stilt walker and more! If you can’t make it, find one of 65+ barrels around town or donate monetarily online at 704CoatDrive.com.