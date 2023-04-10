Find guaranteed lowest prices on quality kitchen, bath, and flooring remodeling and DIY products - sponsored by EC Barton's Home Outlet

Home Outlet is that it is 100% employee-owned

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

On Wednesday we set our spotlight on home improvement, with EC Barton Home Outlet. They tell us you'll quickly learn: EC Barton Home Outlet is different from their competitors on many fronts.

Employee Ownership

One of the unique features of Home Outlet is that it is 100% employee-owned. This means that every employee has a vested interest in ensuring that the company does well, which translates into better customer service and overall satisfaction.

Low Prices

At Home Outlet, we offer the guaranteed lowest prices on quality kitchen, bath, and flooring remodeling and DIY products. This means that you can get high-quality products at affordable prices, regardless of your budget.

Knowledgeable Staff

Our seasoned store representatives are knowledgeable and experienced in the building materials industry. They can offer valuable advice and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your project. Home Outlet offers FREE kitchen and bath design services by our experienced designers. Don't know what you're looking for? We're here to help! Any store representative can take your measurements and help you get started.

Variety of Products

We carry a wide range of products to fit any budget, project, and style. From flooring to cabinets to doors and windows, we have everything you need to complete your home renovation or DIY project. Our top two product categories are cabinetry and flooring. We have up to [number will vary by store] styles of in-stock cabinets, with many other styles available for design and order. Be sure to check out our custom-look lines: Fabuwood, Kabinart and Kith to bring your dream kitchen to life. Plus, Kith and Kabinart are Made in the USA.

Find your perfect floor at Home Outlet! Choose from 75+ flooring styles, including on-trend and budget-friendly Luxury Vinyl Plank options. Visit us today to see the variety of options we carry in-store.

At Home Outlet, you can find the perfect Delta products to finish your Kitchen or Bath project at our Guaranteed Lowest Prices. With Delta's stylish designs and colors, plus a lifetime limited warranty, you can be sure you're getting a great deal. Plus, Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers, and toilets use up to 20% less water than the industry standard, helping you save money without sacrificing performance. *Stop by your local store to see what's in stock!

Find them on social including: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

In Store Hours: M-F 8:30am-6pm and Saturday 8:30am - 3pm (Closed on Sundays)

Learn more at: homeoutlet.com You can also call them at (980)920-3131

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.