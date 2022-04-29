Find the perfect piece for your home or office at Hickory Furniture Mart

Massive, 4 story marketplace, with furniture, decor, and more

At Hickory Furniture Mart, people come from all over the world to visit the massive shop.

According to General Manager, Tracey Trimble they have a million square foot space, with furniture, accessories, lighting, rugs, and home furnishings you may want. You can custom order furniture or buy it off the floor.

They offer four levels of showrooms offer a wide variety of styles. The front desk, and designers can help show you around. Amish Oak and Cherry have 180 builders, that can customize anything you want. Everything in their gallery is American Made.

Hickory White Factory Outlet also has a gallery, the company as a whole is considered a North Carolina gem.

While you're there, Trimble says you have to check out their massive chair, snap a photo and send it their way, and they'll feature you on their website.