Find your perfect Valentines Day outfit at the GW Boutique

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, do you have your outfit planned out? Get everything you need to put your best foot forward at the GW Boutique. You can find designer items at a fraction of the cost!

Whether you’re going out to a fancy dinner, a Galentines Night or just a romantic night at home, you can find something to wear. They have clothing shoes and accessories!

Plus, make sure to head to the shop Friday - Sunday for their pop-up event! Doors open at 10 and you can shop for everything you need.