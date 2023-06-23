Find your perfect window for that perfect view, sponsored by Pops Discount Building Materials

Inventory changes daily

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

At Pops Discount Building Materials they have a large selections of windows of every size, shape and style. Their windows are mostly surplus, so inventory changes daily.

Act fast if you see something you like, THEY get various windows, in at various times. If you love it, get it and save!

Looking for a specific size or style? Call and ask! Come shop and see what you like!

Long lasting vinyl windows, gorgeous wood windows, plus they even have picture windows.

Inventory changes daily, so be sure to swing by the store and find your perfect window for your perfect view.

For more information, visit Pops Discount Building Materials online at popsdiscountbuildingmaterials.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.