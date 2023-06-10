Finding the workout that is right for you

Meghan Trainor breaks down how you can find the trainer that fits your needs

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meghan Trainor from Body By Trainor joined Charlotte Today to break down how to find the exercise trainer that is right for you. She says it's important to remember that each and every body is different. What you like and what you can achieve is going to be different than someone else. It is important not to compare yourself to others.

The beauty of fitness is there are so many different types of classes and different styles that you can choose from so you can make sure you are getting what you need from your workout.

When it comes to a trainer, finding someone you find relatable and enjoyable to be around is always important. If you are feeling comfortable with the person leading your workout, you'll get better results!

Meghan leads free Instagram workouts and you can find her at @BodyByTrainor

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.