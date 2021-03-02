Finger foods for the big game on Sunday

Grill Master Ernie Adler makes chicken wings and crab dip pretzels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recipes

Wings

1. For great, healthier wings, first steam them for 5 minutes to render out some of the fat. Let cool, then toss in olive oil, then season with garlic and onion powder, Kosher salt, and pepper, refrigerate until ready to grill. Take out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking. Heat the grill to 400 degrees, then oil the grate. Grill the wings turning every 5 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

2. To make your own Buffalo wing sauce, buy your favorite hot sauce. In a pot on medium heat melt 1 tsp. of butter, add in 2 minced garlic cloves and sauté for 5 minutes. Add in the hot sauce, ½ tsp. of onion powder, and for more heat cayenne pepper or other high heat sauce. Simmer until ready to serve.

3. For all Buffalo wings toss the grilled wings in the Buffalo sauce, or serve wings with Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, teriyaki, or any other dipping sauce in side ramekins with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Potato boats

1. Rub baking potatoes in olive oil and season with onion and garlic powder, and Kosher salt. Bake potatoes until almost done (you can put a fork in but still a little firm), and then let cool.

2. Cut potatoes in half, and use a teaspoon to scoop out the flesh making a "canoe" still leaving some potato in to keep the shape.

3. Pour in a little BBQ sauce, then your favorite BBQ meat (pork, chicken, beef), the top with cheese. Heat in oven or on the grill until the cheese is melted.

4. Top with a dollop of sour cream, then bacon, fried onion strips, and diced green onion.

Crab dip pretzels

1. Purchase 8 oz. lump crab meat and box of frozen pretzels.

2. Take pretzels out of package and bring to room temperature. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

3. In bowl toss 1/3 cup of mayonnaise, softened 8 oz. bar of cream cheese, ½ tsp. Old Bay seasoning, 1 tsp. minced garlic, dash of lemon juice, 1 cup of cheddar cheese.

4. Gently toss in crab meat and try not to break up the crab.