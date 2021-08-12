Finger food is the perfect holiday appetizer

Having friends over, serve up some finger food on the grill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Years Eve is coming up and it’s always a great time for food and fun. It’s also the best time to fire up the grill for some great appetizers for your New Year’s Eve celebration because we all know that the grill is a flavor factory making everything taste better. Finger foods and heavy appetizers are perfect when you’re having people over for the evening but not a formal sit down dinner. Here to show us how its done is the grill master Ernie Adler.

First up are some grilled stuffed peppers with brie and jam. Preheat your grill to 450 degrees. Next cut off the top of mini sweet peppers,and cut in half lengthwise. Now clean out the seeds and inside, put some brie cheese, sprinkle a little seasoning like Cajun, and place on the grill for a few minutes until the peppers start to soften. Finally, plate and top with some of your favorite jam.

Next up some Cajun seasoned shrimp and pineapple skewers. Season your shrimp an hour or two ahead of time, then heat your grill to 425 degrees. Put a toothpick size skewer through one end of the shrimp, then a chunk of pineapple in the middle, then through the other end. Grill on each side for about 2-3 minutes per side until the shrimp are firm but not hard. Serve immediately.