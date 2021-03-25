Finger foods to enjoy while watching March basketball

Southwest nacho tot-chos and bbq dumplings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BBQ Dumplings

Ingredients

• Pre-cooked and chilled pulled pork or chicken or chopped brisket. You can use any filling provided it is chilled, and you are able to mold it into one piece, so it stays together in the wrapper.

• Asian dumpling wrappers

Cooking

• Preheat pan with a few tbsp. of peanut, vegetable, or toasted sesame oil until hot. Prefer a cast iron pan but any pan that you can put a lid on it is fine. You are not deep frying just pan frying.

• Place dumpling wrapper on counter, wet the outer edge all the way around with water using your finger to just ring the wrapper. Place a teaspoonful of the filling in the center.

• Pick the dumpling up and fold in half and pinch the center. Working from one end make a little fold and press together, then keep folding the rest of the dumpling. It should look like folds on hanging drapes, and each dumpling should have 7-9 folds. Make sure the folds are all pinched together so it all closed.

• Place in oil bottom side first and cover, then turn after 2 minutes or so when browned, then brown each side. When all sides are browned add a little water and steam for 1 minute. Serve immediately.

Dipping sauce suggestions

• Favorite BBQ sauce

• NC vinegar or SC mustard sauce for pulled pork dumplings

• Korean Bulgogi BBQ sauce

• Buffalo wing sauce

Nacho Tot-chos

Ingredients

• 1 package (32 ounces) Tater Tots

• 7 ounces chorizo or bulk spicy pork sausage

• 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes well drained or favorite salsa

• 2 oz. diced green chilies well drained

• 12 ounces pepper jack, cheddar jack blend, or any melting cheese you like

• 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and well drained

• ½ cup pickled jalapeno slices

• 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

• 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions

• 1 medium ripe avocado, cubed

• 1 medium tomato, chopped

• 1/2 cup sour cream

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Place Tater Tots in an ungreased 13x9-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 40 minutes.

2. While tots are in the oven cook chorizo breaking into small pieces, drain, and set aside.

3. In same skillet, add diced tomatoes, green chilies, and cheese. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until cheese is melted, stirring occasionally. Pour over Tater Tots. Sprinkle with chorizo and black beans.

4. Return to uncovered oven for 10-15 minutes. Sprinkle with jalapenos, cilantro and green onions. Top with avocado and tomato. Serve with sour cream and scoop shaped tortilla chips