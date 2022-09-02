Finger foods perfect for your Big Game parties

Ernie Adler shares his recipes for your get togethers on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend is the Super Bowl which is the biggest day in NFL football. It's also a day where people get together and compete for the best party/tailgate food before and during the game. That usually means decadent, delicious, comfort food. Finger foods are always popular and today we have two that will wow your guests of any age.

First we're starting with a Hawaiian pig (or cluck) mac & cheese grilled cheese sliders. Pre-make your favorite mac & cheese recipe, let cool, layer thinly into a square pan, and refrigerate until chilled and set (firm to the touch), and cut into sizes big enough to fit onto your rolls (today we're using Hawaiian rolls). Then have your favorite pulled pork or chicken ready to go. Pre-heat your griddle on the grill to medium heat, melt a little butter, squirt some of your favorite BBQ sauce on both sides of the slider, place the mac slice on the roll, then BBQ, then top with cheese, and grill up until melty and delicious.

Next up what you may think of as "late night food" but is a staple in Quebec which is ultimate comfort food; poutine (pooh-teen). Invented in Quebec in the 1950s it's a staple throughout Canada and allows for a lot of different toppings just like nachos, but better. Traditional poutine uses French fries but today we'll use grilled potato wedges but either are fine.

First take Russet potatoes and cut length wise into 8ths, baste with vegetable oil, season with Kosher salt and pepper (or any seasoning you like Cajun, Old Bay, or others). Heat the grill to 375 degrees and place on the grill until fork tender with a little char on them.

While the potatoes are grilling start your poutine gravy and Buffalo sauce. For the poutine gravy, in a pot melt butter and add flour to make a roux, then add in low sodium chicken a beef stock, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, spices like garlic, paprika, onion, salt, pepper, oregano, parsley, thyme, and cayenne pepper all to taste. Stir together and simmer until it thickens but still is pourable. For the Buffalo sauce start with sautéing up minced garlic in bacon grease, add in your favorite hot sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, apple cider vinegar, liquid smoke, chicken stock, and for more heat cayenne or other hot spice. Let both sauces simmer for 20 minutes.