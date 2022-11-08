Make Fire Roasted Tomato Romesco for a quick no cook recipe

Chef Will WIlliams from Seasoned Provisions shares how to make this delicious dish

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire Roasted Tomato Romesco

Ingredients

8 oz Roasted Red Peppers

½ Cup almonds (unsalted)

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes

2 medium cloves garlic

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon sea salt, to taste

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

In a blender or food processor, combine everything but the olive oil. Securely fasten the lid and blend, starting on low and increasing the speed as you gain traction Once the ingredients are mostly blended, start drizzling in the olive oil while running the blender. Blend until you reach your desired consistency Taste, and add additional salt (up to ¼ teaspoon) if it doesn’t quite knock your socks off yet. Serve immediately, or store in a jar in the refrigerator for 7 to 10 days.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.