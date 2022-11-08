x
Charlotte Today

Make Fire Roasted Tomato Romesco for a quick no cook recipe

Chef Will WIlliams from Seasoned Provisions shares how to make this delicious dish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire Roasted Tomato Romesco

Ingredients 

8 oz Roasted Red Peppers

½ Cup almonds (unsalted)

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes

2 medium cloves garlic

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon sea salt, to taste

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

  1. In a blender or food processor, combine everything but the olive oil. Securely fasten the lid and blend, starting on low and increasing the speed as you gain traction
  2. Once the ingredients are mostly blended, start drizzling in the olive oil while running the blender. Blend until you reach your desired consistency
  3. Taste, and add additional salt (up to ¼ teaspoon) if it doesn’t quite knock your socks off yet. Serve immediately, or store in a jar in the refrigerator for 7 to 10 days.

SeasonedProvisions.com

