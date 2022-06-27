Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is the right choice for dinner

Steak, salmon and burgers done right at Firebirds Wood Fire Grill

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

We are kickin' off the week in grand style with Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Grilling salmon, shrimp, ribeye, and filets are delicious and easy at Firebirds.

Here to walk us through building the Durango Burger,

is Andy Seiple, Regional Chef from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is a polished-casual restaurant specializing in classic American cuisine, including fresh steaks and seafood prepared on an authentic wood-fired grill. A grill is one of the simplest and easiest ways to cook, and unlike gas or charcoal grills, a wood-burning grill imparts the flavor of wood smoke, which contains over a thousand aromatic compounds, to whatever you're cooking. That's what Firebirds Wood Fired Grill specializes in and you can taste the difference as the wood smoke flavor permeates the meat. When its comes to our famous Durango Burger here is how its done.

Durango Burger

Grilled burger to temperature

Add cheese

Build the base of bun

Lettuce, tomato, Durango Burger

Fresh Pickles

Fresh fried onions

Drizzle with in - house made rusty garlic ranch dressing

Top it off with bun and enjoy

Firebirds is known for using fresh ingredients, its bold flavors and authentic wood fire grilling. They grill everything from salmon, shrimp, ribeye, filet, ribs and their signature Durango Burger. There steaks are delicious and done exquisitely to temperature. Chef Andy shares a couple of secrets when it comes to grilling seafood.

Tip 1: Make sure you have a clean grill

Tip 2; Your grilled must be well oiled.

Tip 3: Grill on high heat for good separation of meat from grill.