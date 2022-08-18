Firebirds Wood Fired Grill makes back to school cooking easy

Let Firebirds handle your meals

With the kids heading back to school, parents may be looking for some easy meals that don't take a lot of time.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill can help with curbside pickup meals.

Joining us now is Andy Sieple, regional manager from charlotte firebirds!

The theme is “back to school” featuring kids menu items and family meal solutions. It’s so easy to swing by, pick up after sports practice or after-school activities, and on your way home from work. Pick up the best butchered cuts to grill at home and your kids will absolutely devour our smoked chicken wings, grilled salmon, and ½ pound burgers.

There is something good food for everyone.

Items like:

• steak; salmon w/ fresh fruit and veg; cheeseburger, fries)

• family ribs and chicken w/mixed greens salad and fries

• pasta and salads that are mom-appealing

• firewood, two bottles firebirds house wine

• coloring books, crayons, kids menu and more.

Stop on down to one of the four area locations or visit them at Firebirdsrestaurant.com

