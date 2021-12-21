Five Great Affordable Gifts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Style Guy Hade Robinson shares his top five picks this holiday season. He has gifts for everyone on your list, and the best part is they won't break the bank. For the foodies on your list, who love to cook he recommends the "Always Pan" - it can replace 8 pans in your kitchen. Then when it comes to comfort Hade says it's hard to beat the "Uggs Blanket." From the warmth of a blanket, to calming and relaxing scented candles - he says the unique Evolution Aura candles are great! If cooking is your "thing" - you can't go wrong with the "Coming Home Cookbook." With holiday hustle and bustle at an all time high - foot comfort is also key. He suggests "Sock Tips" for comfort and fit.