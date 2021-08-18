The five most important garden tools

Jeff Gilman from the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens joins us with a few tools to take your garden to the next level

The first tool you will need is a good sturdy hose. There are many cheaper hoses on the market but a heavy and more dependable hose is the way to go.

Next you need a good set of pruners. It is worth the extra money to get a pair that are strong and will last a long time.

You also need a good soil knife. This will help you easily cut through your soil and anything that may be hard to cut through.

Then you need a good shovel. Jeff says do not get a wood shovel get one that has a fiber glass handle. It will last much longer and do a better job in your garden.