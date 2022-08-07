Flip Circus is coming to Charlotte

Flip Circus is a brand new show with national and international acts. Inside its big top, enjoy all the talents of acrobats, jugglers, dancers, clowns, trapeze, including the Bello Brothers from Italy, Globe of Death Motorcycles, daredevils who race at all sorts of angles within a steel ball. This talented team put all their passion and heart into offering a show to fall in love with. Years of experience has given us the ability to create a new and exciting show with a modern, yet vintage feel. Imagine a show where your seat gives you an intimate, up close and personal interaction with the artists. That is Flip Circus! All ages will enjoy the circus. Your little ones will be amazed at the brilliant performances right before their eyes. The adults and elderly will be blown away as well. Flip Circus provides the necessary family fun to create special and precious memories. What are you waiting for?