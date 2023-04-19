An easy delicious weeknight meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our next guest has a recipe that you are going to love

She is a kindergarten teacher by day and a cook at night. This morning we're joined by Elizabeth Barrick. “This recipe is near and dear to my heart because my grandmother, Grandma Garcia taught me how to make it” says Barrick. She goes on to say “I want to honor her and keep her cooking tradition alive in my family.”

Flour Tortillas with Picadillo

4 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 T vegetable shortening or lard

2 T butter

1 1/4 c-2 cups warm water

-Mix dry ingredients in bowl then mix in fats.

-While mixing, gradually add in warm water but reserve 1/2 c. If mix is still crumbly, add remaining water. Mix/knead until dough is smooth, about 10 minutes by hand and about five minutes using the hook attachment on a stand mixer.

-Roll dough into smaller sized balls (20-24) about the size of a golf ball. Cover with a slightly damp dish towel and allow to rest for about 15-20 minutes.

-While dough is resting, heat a cast iron skillet on medium/high heat.

-Remove one ball of dough from under towel. Press, flat with palms of hands, then lightly flour surface and rolling pin. Roll dough out starting from the middle of the circle and rolling up, then middle and roll down. Give tortilla a half turn and repeat the process until tortilla is to your desired thickness. Tortillas contract with heat, so roll tortilla thinner than your liking.

-Cook onto an lightly oiled skillet. When big bubbles form, flip once, then once more for a total of three flips.

-Tortillas can be place in a ziplock bag and will stay fresh up to a week.

Enjoy!