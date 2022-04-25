Flowers, food and fun at the Dollywood festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
Dollywood, the place everyone should visit. Voted a top 10 Outdoor Water Park by USA Today Readers, Dollywood's Splash Country has slides and splashes for every age. Tucked into the mountainside, lush trees line the park and your adventure comes with beautiful mountain views! Here with more on the Flowers and Food festival is Wes Ramey.
Spring blooms to life in spectacular color at Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival presented by Covenant Health. Discover seasonal splendor as new larger-than-life Mosaicultures blossom across the park and whimsical new show Bloom!
Savor unique flavors and garden-fresh bites available only at Flower & Food Festival. Taste plates with international flair like Street Corn Salad and Spicy Korean BBQ Meatballs and Southern-inspired favorites including Smoked Mac & Cheese and Bacon Jammin' Fries. Satisfy your sweet tooth with spring-themed sugar cookies and enjoy bright, refreshing sips like Raspberry Boba Tea or Cranberry Watermelon Cooler.
See street performers flying through the air during performances of Bloom!, An all-new sway pole show that celebrates the spirit of a Smoky Mountain spring. As our flowers fill the air with their sweet scents, so too do the sounds of lively musicians fill the streets and stages of Dollywood. Wander through the park to hear live music and inspiring tunes wafting from around every flower-filled corner. Grab a seat to watch a show in a theater or outdoor stage, or simply listen as you explore. For more information visit Dollywood.com