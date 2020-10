Shots can be stressful and scary for kids. Here is some advice to help them cope

It's flu season. Here are some tips for parents on keeping kids calm when they're getting their flu shot.

First, remember, kids take cues from mom and dad. If you remain calm, they likely will too.



Give them something to distract them, like a cellphone or tablet.

Tell them ahead of time that they're getting the shot so they can prepare.