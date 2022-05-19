Folding tortellini is not as hard as it seems!

Ever Andalo Sous Chef shares how to fold this dish like a pro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ever Andalo Sous Chef JD Litis visited the Charlotte Today kitchen to show that rolling tortellini is not as hard as it seems!

According to their website, Ever Andalo serves up Italian food & drinks in a colorful welcoming space. Homemade burrata, antipasti for the table and fresh focaccia bread with a pure Italian olive oil flight to give you a taste of Italy. Fresh pasta. Delicious desserts—all made in house.

They say they love the experience of food—the way it tastes, feels, and brings us all together, of course—but also how it helps us grow and understand and appreciate where all these ingredients come from.

They are located in NoDa—just 2 miles northeast of Uptown Charlotte.

You can find more online at EverAndalo.com. You can also find them on social media. Their Instagram is @ever_andalo and their Facebook is @EverAndaloItalian.

