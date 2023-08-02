Food for your Big Game party

Parker Wallace shares some great eats for your party

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Arguably one of the best parts of any tailgate is the food! Parker Wallace also known as “The Bacon Babe” joined Charlotte Today with ways to score points for delicious at the Big Game.

Parker says she is all about creating a delicious tailgate spread on game day, which is why Smithfield is her go-to.

She kicks the party off with a luscious bacon & cheese dip. It’s got tailgate party written all over it. The star of this melt in your mouth dip is Smithfield’s hometown original thick cut bacon – all you do is add some cream cheese, sour cream, and cheddar cheese and perfectly blended with green onions and garlic, then topped with smoky, crumbled bacon! Serve with chips or veggie dippers– yum!

The Big Game always calls for more bacon! So, take your apps to the end zone with turkey, apple, bacon + cheddar kabobs - made with Smithfield’s premium bacon. This is a touchdown in the taste department!

Smithfield’s hometown original thick cut bacon has that naturally hickory smoked flavor which elevates any meal, whether you’re hosting the big game or tag teaming an easy weeknight meal. Be sure to look for it at Publix.do you have a go-to snack mix recipe you can recommend?

It’s not a party without the bacon party mix, with crispy bacon, oyster crackers, dry roasted peanuts and even chow Mein noodles to add bolder flavor to your gameday. For more information and delicious game day recipe inspiration, visit smithfield.com and follow the brand on social @smithfieldbrand.

The Wholly® brand is a global leader in delicious, ready-to-eat avocado products made according to the highest food safety and quality standards.

Wholly® guacamole is made with real, hand-scooped hass avocados, is non-gmo, gluten-free, kosher, big 8 allergen-free and have no added preservatives! It’s always ready, easy to serve and a definite crowd pleaser.

For the big game, Wholly® guacamole wants to make it even easier by offering free guacamole with any Instacart purchase Feb. 10-12.

To spread the guac love, Wholly® guacamole is also gifting one lucky fan an entire year of free guacamole! All you have to do is head to its Instagram (@eatwholly) for details on how to enter.

Be sure to follow parker on social @parkersplate.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.