Football Fun Picks Final Game

It's that time! “It’s time to check how well Eugene and I did with our NFL Fun Football picks over the weekend” says Mia.

it was a huge weekend, here were the matchups:

Match ups and Outcome

Giants fell to the Eagles

Cowboys lost to the Commanders

Lions beat the Packers

Panthers beat the Saints

Browns fell to the Steelers

Eugene’s Results

Eagles W

Commanders W

Packers L

Panthers W

Browns L

Mia’s Results

Giants L

Cowboys L

Lions W

Panthers W

Steelers W

The competitions has Eugene in the slight lead with 14 Wins to Mia’s 10 wins. Stay tuned for the playoff this upcoming week.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

