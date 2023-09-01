Football Fun Picks Final Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
It's that time! “It’s time to check how well Eugene and I did with our NFL Fun Football picks over the weekend” says Mia.
it was a huge weekend, here were the matchups:
Match ups and Outcome
Giants fell to the Eagles
Cowboys lost to the Commanders
Lions beat the Packers
Panthers beat the Saints
Browns fell to the Steelers
Eugene’s Results
Eagles W
Commanders W
Packers L
Panthers W
Browns L
Mia’s Results
Giants L
Cowboys L
Lions W
Panthers W
Steelers W
The competitions has Eugene in the slight lead with 14 Wins to Mia’s 10 wins. Stay tuned for the playoff this upcoming week.
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com